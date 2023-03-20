Covington Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti announced Friday that their captain graduated in the newest session of the FBI National Academy, a release from Lt. Justin Bradbury said.

Captain Matthew Winship graduated from the 285th session of the National Academy in Quantico, Florida on Thursday, March 16, the release stated.

“Captain Winship is a respected leader at the Covington Police Department,” Chief Valenti said. “His personality and wit keep us on our toes while his experience allows him to lead the department in a positive direction.”

Chief Valenti continued, “The FBI National Academy gives leaders additional tools allowing them to be successful in today’s ever-changing policing world. We are looking forward to Captain Winship’s return so he can start combining his vast experience and his newfound tools to help lead the department into the future.”

According to the release, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend this ten-week program, which concentrates on advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.

The release also said that Captain Winship’s class consisted of 247 law enforcement members from 47 states and the District of Columbia. Members also represented law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.

