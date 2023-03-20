Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Covington Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy

Captain Matthew Winship has served with the Covington Police Department since 2003.
Captain Matthew Winship has served with the Covington Police Department since 2003.(Covington Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti announced Friday that their captain graduated in the newest session of the FBI National Academy, a release from Lt. Justin Bradbury said.

Captain Matthew Winship graduated from the 285th session of the National Academy in Quantico, Florida on Thursday, March 16, the release stated.

“Captain Winship is a respected leader at the Covington Police Department,” Chief Valenti said. “His personality and wit keep us on our toes while his experience allows him to lead the department in a positive direction.”

Chief Valenti continued, “The FBI National Academy gives leaders additional tools allowing them to be successful in today’s ever-changing policing world. We are looking forward to Captain Winship’s return so he can start combining his vast experience and his newfound tools to help lead the department into the future.”

According to the release, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend this ten-week program, which concentrates on advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.

The release also said that Captain Winship’s class consisted of 247 law enforcement members from 47 states and the District of Columbia. Members also represented law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance
Potholes
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
A rendering of the current ODOT design for the Brent Spence Bridge project (left) and the...
Billions of dollars at stake in fight over Brent Spence design, group says
One woman is hospitalized after a shooting occurred in Sharonville Saturday morning.
Woman in serious but stable condition after shooting in Sharonville, police say
A plane swerved while landing at Lunken Airport Friday.
Plane lands on its side at Lunken Airport

Latest News

Markell Johnson was accused of threatening to harm everyone inside a Walgreens and refusing to...
CPD: Man charged with aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing in Walgreens
Runners and walkers talk off during the Heart Mini Marathon.
Thousands participate in annual marathon to raise money for American Heart Association
Unionization supporters gather near the Amazon Air-KCVG Sort Hub in Hebron, Ky., on Saturday,...
NKY Amazon workers seek to unionize company’s largest air hub
Amazon workers protest for better wages and more
Amazon workers protest for better wages and more