Driver critically hurt in Green Twp crash, police say

A driver was critically hurt in a Green Township crash early Monday and is undergoing surgery at a hospital right now, police say.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver was critically hurt in a Green Township crash early Monday and is undergoing surgery at a hospital right now, police say.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle collision on Cheviot Road near Jessup Road around 1 a.m.

They found the driver trapped inside a car, police say.

First responders freed the driver, who was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

At least one and possibly two utility poles were damaged in the crash.

Crews with both Duke Energy and AltaFiber (formerly Cincinnati Bell) responded to the scene.

Police closed Cheviot Road for about an hour and then only kept the southbound lane blocked until about 3:30 a.m.

All lanes are now open.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

