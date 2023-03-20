Driver critically hurt in Green Twp crash, police say

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver was critically hurt in a Green Township crash early Monday and is undergoing surgery at a hospital right now, police say.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle collision on Cheviot Road near Jessup Road around 1 a.m.

They found the driver trapped inside a car, police say.

First responders freed the driver, who was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

At least one and possibly two utility poles were damaged in the crash.

Crews with both Duke Energy and AltaFiber (formerly Cincinnati Bell) responded to the scene.

Police closed Cheviot Road for about an hour and then only kept the southbound lane blocked until about 3:30 a.m.

All lanes are now open.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.