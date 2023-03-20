Ex-Hamilton County jailer pleads guilty to charges related to smuggling drugs into jail

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An ex-Hamilton County jailer pleaded guilty Monday in connection with smuggling drugs into the jail, according to Amy Clausing with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jason Robinson, 23, pleaded guilty to charges of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and trafficking in marijuana, Clausing said.

In April of 2022, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said her office was tipped off by jail deputies that someone was bringing drugs into the facility.

Their investigation led them to Robinson, who they arrested following an interview on April 8 of that year, Sheriff McGuffey explained. Robinson was subsequently fired, she added.

The sheriff said she thinks Robinson smuggled drugs into the jail more than once.

She explained that Robinson was “compromised” by an inmate, thus leading him down the path to sneaking in drugs. Robinson was the president of his recruiting class, graduating from the jail academy six months earlier, according to the sheriff.

When asked how exactly Robinson got the marijuana into the facility, the sheriff said she could not fully disclose that information.

According to the initial complaint filed on April 22, 2022, Robinson knowingly smuggled between 200 and 1,000 grams of marijuana.

Clausing says Robinson’s sentencing is scheduled for April 20.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.