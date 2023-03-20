‘Forever Love’: Jessie Bates bids goodbye to Cincinnati, teammates

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Safety Jessie Bates III bid farewell to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday with a heartfelt tweet thanking the franchise, his teammates, and the city.

Bates spent five seasons with the Bengals before signing a massive contract with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

Over the years, the man Cincinnati drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft grew into a fan favorite.

He thanked the Bengals on Twitter for helping make his NFL dreams come true when they selected him with the No. 54 pick in the draft.

Bates also wrote about the moments and bonds that he created in Cincinnati.

The @Bengals drafted me in 2018 at 21 years old, making my dream a reality. I’m proud to say we grew together for the better over those years. I made historical memories & bonds with my brothers 🩸& the #WhoDey nation throughout my 5 years. Forever Love!

30 OUT 🖤#JustBelieve pic.twitter.com/7kOwwNzVzW — Jessie Bates III (@jlbiii3) March 20, 2023

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on March 13 the details of Bates’ new contract, which will make him the league’s fourth highest-paid safety in history.

Falcons are giving former Bengals S Jessie Bates a four-year, $64.02 million deal that includes $23 million in year one and $36 million in first two years of the deal, per source. He now is the fourth highest-paid S in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The Bengals’ offer to star safety would have paid him $17 million in year one, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway.

Atlanta’s offer to Bates will pay him $23 million in the first year, Schefter reported.

