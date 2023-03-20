Human remains identified as man missing since 2020

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The two-and-a-half-year search for a missing man has come to an end after his remains were found by an outdoorsman.

The remains found on March 11 in Gallia County were confirmed as those of Koby Roush by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

Roush was 24 years old when he was last seen alive on July 6, 2020, in Jackson, Ohio.

His vehicle was found six days later on Mount Carmel Road in Gallia County, Yost’s office explained Monday.

Roush’s remains were found in Gallia County by an outdoorsman who was out searching for shed whitetail antlers, according to the new release from the attorney general. Yost did not specify where in the county the remains were found.

Now, after more than two years, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said he hopes the discovery brings some closure to Roush’s family.

“First and foremost, I want to express my sincere sympathy to the family of Koby Roush,” Sheriff Champlin said. “Not only have they lost someone whom they loved dearly; they have spent almost two years seeking closure, and I know that every day has felt like an eternity to them. I want to thank BCI for continuing to work this investigation since Koby’s disappearance. Investigations such as this one are not easy, as it has spanned multiple jurisdictions with no clear answer anywhere along way.”

Monday’s news release from Attorney General Yost and Sheriff Champlin did not include an update on where the investigation into Roush’s disappearance stands.

In October 2022, FOX19 NOW’s Jessica Schmidt reported on the possible connection between Roush’s disappearance and 42-year-old Raymont Willis.

Investigative reports from July 2020 show a man named Luke Farmer was wanted for questioning in the “disappearance and possible murder” of two people in Pike County - Roush and “Willis.”

Records show someone had come forward and told detectives that Farmer admitted to being involved in their cases.

According to reports, a day after investigators learned of Farmer’s alleged confession, Farmer was dead. The Ross County Coroner ruled it an accidental overdose.

Koby's sister Danielle has fought hard to find him & has never stopped seeking answers. I hope knowing where he is brings her & the rest of Koby's family some sense of comfort. My heart also goes out to Raymont's family, as they are still searching for him.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office on Monday once again asked anyone with information on Roush’s case to call the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-224-6446.

The Ohio BCI told FOX19 NOW in 2022 they are assisting with Willis’ case.

