Kentucky man charged with child pornography also faces rape charges
By Courtney King
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Webster County man now faces additional charges after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation by Kentucky State Police.

According to police, Damien Belt, 31, was originally arrested last week and faces more than 60 counts of child pornography.

Police say Belt was also charged with rape and sodomy after investigators spoke with two underaged victims.

The victims accused Belt of multiple incidents of rape and sodomy over the course of a year, investigators said.

Investigators also said they found digital evidence to support the victim’s claims.

State troopers say the investigation started after Belt shared child pornography images online.

Investigators reportedly searched Belt’s home in Clay, Kentucky and seized equipment used to do the crime.

Belt was also charged with three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal sex act with a minor, and three counts of use of a minor under 16 in sexual performance, police say.

In addition, Belt was charged with three counts of rape second degree and three counts of sodomy second degree.

