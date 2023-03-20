Contests
Man shoots outside of apartment complex in College Hill, court documents say

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested Friday and is accused of shooting outside of an apartment complex in College Hill, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Court documents say Vaughn Blasingame, 56, was firing a gun outside of Ashwood Apartments on Friday.

Police say he has had a prior conviction of felonious assault.

One resident says her daughter heard something hit her window, and then they heard multiple gunshots.

‘That situation surprised me because this area right here is not like that from where I’m from I’m from downtown, so this area is not like that, and that took me by storm, but at the end of the day, it’s like scattered sites,” one resident who did not want to be identified said. “It’s everywhere, it’s everywhere. It could be in your background one day, you never know. Look what happened to the football player. You would never think something like that would happen.’

Residents say they are still scared.

‘It just makes me scared because I have a son, and he’s a Black boy, so it makes me scared,” another resident said who did not want to be identified said. “I never want him to be in that lifestyle. I do everything I can to keep him out of it, but a bullet could go through a house, so for you to be so careless and shoot where a bunch of kids are at, whatever you get, you should get because you cared for nobody else life.”

Court records do not state if anyone was injured.

Jail records show Blasingame is charged with having weapons while under disability and discharging firearms.

