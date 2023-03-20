Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Officials: 2 hurt after shooting at Texas school

FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a...
FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a school building, news outlets report.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two students were injured after a shooting at a Texas high school on Monday and a suspect is in custody, police and school district officials said.

The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington outside a school building, news outlets report.

The school was placed in lockdown and once that is lifted, students will be released for the day, Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster said in an email. Others, including parents, were urged to stay away from the campus while Arlington Police investigate, she said.

The two injured students were receiving medical care, according to the district. Their conditions were not known, the Arlington Fire Department said.

Arlington police said the scene was secure in a tweet at 7:21 a.m.

Monday was the first day back to class after the district’s spring break last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance
Potholes
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
A rendering of the current ODOT design for the Brent Spence Bridge project (left) and the...
Billions of dollars at stake in fight over Brent Spence design, group says
One woman is hospitalized after a shooting occurred in Sharonville Saturday morning.
Woman in serious but stable condition after shooting in Sharonville, police say
A plane swerved while landing at Lunken Airport Friday.
Plane lands on its side at Lunken Airport

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
Mark Twain Prize recipient Adam Sandler is introduced at the start of the 24th Annual Mark...
Adam Sandler gets Mark Twain prize surrounded by celeb pals
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
Trump ally to appear before NYC grand jury eyeing charges
Former Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel (right) pleads guilty to two misdemeanor public...
No jail time for former Butler County official who pleaded guilty in corruption case
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutors rest in sedition case against Proud Boys leaders