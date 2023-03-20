Sheriff: Man with multiple drug warrants hits K-9 cruiser in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Forest Park man is behind bars after he fled a traffic stop and hit a K-9 cruiser, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

It happened Monday around 1:13 p.m. in Colerain Township.

Deputies with the HCSO Organized Crime Section tried to pull over 19-year-old Marcus Johnson in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road, the sheriff’s office says.

Johnson had seven outstanding warrants and capiases on charges including aggravated drug possession, obstructing official business, leaving the scene and driving under suspension, court records show.

The first deputy to the scene was in a marked K-9 cruiser. Johnson “accelerated into the driver’s side” of the cruiser, the sheriff’s office says.

The 19-year-old then shifted into reverse and “rammed” the car behind him, causing significant damage, per the sheriff’s office.

More deputies arrived, and they were able to take Johnson into custody without injury to him, though a deputy did cut his hand, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies found on Johnson a loaded handgun as well as cocaine and fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy and his K-9 partner in the initial cruiser were not injured.

The driver of the car Johnson allegedly backed into and the deputy with the cut on his hand were treated at the scene.

Johnson faces new charges including felonious assault. He does not appear in jail records as of this writing.

