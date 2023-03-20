Sunny and Cool Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is the official start to spring with the Vernal Equinox occurring at 5:24 p.m. (the Equator will experience 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness). The first day of spring will be a little cooler than normal, but fair with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Warmer days are ahead! Tuesday will be in the mid-to-upper 50s with sunshine to start, but clouds increase throughout the day. Isolated to widely scattered rain showers move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Widely scattered rain showers are expected on Wednesday with afternoon highs back in the mid 50s. Overnight lows become warm, with the thermometer only falling in the low 50s Wednesday night into Thursday with more scattered rain showers and even thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon.

Very warm air moves in Thursday with the thermometer rising into the upper 60s and low 70s! The warm air is ahead of some heavy rain along a stalling frontal system, which may bring impacts to the tri-state. Friday will have rain likely with highs in the low60s and lows in the mid 50s.

We are keeping an eye on this potential for heavy rain. If forecast trends continue to show this, it may be a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday night and Friday for heavy rain.

Wednesday through Saturday will not only be wet, but also breezy with wind gusts between 20 to 30 miles per hour during the daytime hours.

Scattered showers end on Saturday morning with drier conditions following into the rest of the weekend along with continued warm conditions.

