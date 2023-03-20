Wahlburgers closes downtown Cincinnati restaurant after 5 years

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -A restaurant chain established by famous actor Mark Wahlberg has closed its downtown Cincinnati location, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Wahlburgers, founded by Mark and his brothers Paul and Donnie, has permanently closed in Cincinnati, Leslie MacDonald, an executive assistant for the company, confirmed to The Enquirer. She said the decision to close the location, which opened in the AT580 building at Sixth and Main streets in January 2018, was made solely by franchise owner Jason Bennett.

The Enquirer reached out to Bennett, AT580 owner Anthony Birkla and property management company Cushman & Wakefield for a comment but has not yet received a response.

The first Wahlburgers location opened in Hingham, Massachusetts, just outside Boston, in 2011. The restaurant began expanding in 2014, and the downtown Cincinnati restaurant opened four years later, becoming the chain’s second location in Ohio.

Wahlburgers’ Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and Youngstown locations remain open, per its website.

