Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Wahlburgers closes downtown Cincinnati restaurant after 5 years

Wahlburgers, founded by actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul, closed their...
Wahlburgers, founded by actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul, closed their downtown Cincinnati location.((Wahlburgers Wild))
By Haadiza Ogwude
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -A restaurant chain established by famous actor Mark Wahlberg has closed its downtown Cincinnati location, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Wahlburgers, founded by Mark and his brothers Paul and Donnie, has permanently closed in Cincinnati, Leslie MacDonald, an executive assistant for the company, confirmed to The Enquirer. She said the decision to close the location, which opened in the AT580 building at Sixth and Main streets in January 2018, was made solely by franchise owner Jason Bennett.

The Enquirer reached out to Bennett, AT580 owner Anthony Birkla and property management company Cushman & Wakefield for a comment but has not yet received a response.

The first Wahlburgers location opened in Hingham, Massachusetts, just outside Boston, in 2011. The restaurant began expanding in 2014, and the downtown Cincinnati restaurant opened four years later, becoming the chain’s second location in Ohio.

Wahlburgers’ Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and Youngstown locations remain open, per its website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 CINCINNATI ENQUIRER. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance
Markell Johnson was accused of threatening to harm everyone inside a Walgreens and refusing to...
CPD: Man charged with aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing in Walgreens
Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright
Cincinnati school board holds special meeting to consider ‘employment of a public employee or official’
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Green Township early Sunday...
1 person injured after shooting in Green Township, police say
A rendering of the current ODOT design for the Brent Spence Bridge project (left) and the...
Billions of dollars at stake in fight over Brent Spence design, group says

Latest News

Monday afternoon forecast
Warm and wet weather much of this week
Michael L. McKinnis, 58, is facing one count each of misuse of credit cards, theft, and...
Former American Legion commander arrested, accused of stealing nearly $100K
David Bliss, who volunteered to be a first responder at ground zero on 9/11, is now battling...
Family of Tri-State 9/11 first responder appealing for community’s help
Koby Roush's remains were found on March 11 by an outdoorsman in Gallia County, according to...
Human remains identified as man missing since 2020