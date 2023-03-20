Warm and wet weather this first week of spring

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a pleasant day as winter ticks into the final minutes. While temperatures are still cooler than normal, warmer weather is just around the corner. Tonight will be dry and cool. Low 27.

Tomorrow we will see clouds increase with a high of 58. Rain will arrive overnight Tuesday and continue Wednesday early morning. There is another round of rain Wednesday afternoon. Warm weather is on tap Thursday but it will also be wet at times in the evening and into Friday morning.

Rain becomes heavy at times Friday evening and will end early Saturday morning. Rainfall totals at this time look to be around 2-3″ in spots which could cause issues with high water. The weekend will be mainly dry.

