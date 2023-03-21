All clear at Elder High School after false 911 call

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say everything is ok at Elder High School after a 911 call claimed there was a shooting at the private school.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center (ECC) tweeted that they received a call saying there was a shooting at Elder High School.

Officers responded to the school on Vincent Avenue.

Within 20 minutes of the tweet from ECC, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said nothing was found at the school.

No emergency at Elder High School. https://t.co/n64nU8gsTr — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) March 21, 2023

Tuesday’s 911 call reporting a shooting at a Cincinnati school is not the first officers have dealt with in March.

Almost exactly three weeks ago, a shooting was reported at Mt. Healthy High School and Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy.

The call on March 1 prompted a massive police response after someone “indicated a shooter actively shooting at the Mt. Healthy High School in room 55,” Mt. Healthy Interim Police Chief Greg Nolte said at the time.

Officers conducted a “systematic and thorough search” of the building, per Nolte. Officers went floor to floor looking for a threat while several agencies staged their equipment and cruisers at Hilltop Plaza across the street from the school.

Police found Room 55 does not exist in the building Nolte said.

The building was cleared of any threat at 12:02 p.m. after police determined the call to be a hoax, Nolte said.

But 11 minutes later, a student at Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy called their parent and mistakenly told them the active shooter was in that building, Nolte explained.

The academy, located on Harrison Avenue a quarter-mile from the high school, was on lockdown due to its proximity to the initial response, according to Nolte.

Police units were dispatched to the academy, searched it and quickly determined there was not a threat.

