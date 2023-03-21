Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati Animal CARE helps California truck driver reunite with missing dog

Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.
Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.(Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Animal CARE reunited a California truck driver with his missing dog.

The 4-year-old dog named Sophie was picked up in Walnut Hills on March 4 by the Hamilton County Dog Warden.

Sophie used to hit the road with her owner Jordan while Jordan was at work driving across the country. Jordan eventually had to rehome the dog to another Californian because the company he worked for implemented new policies that did not allow Jordan to bring Sophie with him anymore.

Sophie had been rehomed multiple times, leading her to various places in the county and eventually to Cincinnati.

Once the dog warden found Sophie, Cincinnati Animal CARE was able to scan a microchip inside Sophie and discovered that she belonged to Jordan.

“Microchipping is the #1 way you can increase the odds if your pet gets lost. It is safe, painless, and permanent – a small chip the size of a grain of rice is inserted between the shoulder blades,” Cincinnati Animal CARE said. “Your pet will not even know it’s there, but it contains a unique code with all of the information needed to get your pet back home again. This is not a GPS tracker, it works more like a barcode.”

Cincinnati Animal CARE says Jordan is with a new trucking company that allows him to take his dog with him to work.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright
Cincinnati school board holds closed-door meeting amid superintendent controversy
Koby Roush's remains were found on March 11 by an outdoorsman in Gallia County, according to...
Human remains identified as man missing since 2020
Ally Hopper
NKY teen missing for 3 days found, sheriff’s office says
Michael L. McKinnis, 58, is facing one count each of misuse of credit cards, theft, and...
Former American Legion commander arrested, accused of stealing nearly $100K
Wahlburgers, founded by actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul, closed their...
Wahlburgers closes downtown Cincinnati restaurant after 5 years

Latest News

The driver, who hit the sign urging people to report impaired drivers, was arrested for OVI,...
Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign
A 911 call, which turned out to be false, prompted Cincinnati police to respond to Elder High...
All clear at Elder High School after false 911 call
Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge speaks before city council about how the department is...
Cincinnati police department looking to hire more recruits amid staffing issues
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' now in theaters
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' now in theaters