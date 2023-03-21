Cincinnati Animal CARE helps California truck driver reunite with missing dog

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Animal CARE reunited a California truck driver with his missing dog.

The 4-year-old dog named Sophie was picked up in Walnut Hills on March 4 by the Hamilton County Dog Warden.

Sophie used to hit the road with her owner Jordan while Jordan was at work driving across the country. Jordan eventually had to rehome the dog to another Californian because the company he worked for implemented new policies that did not allow Jordan to bring Sophie with him anymore.

Sophie had been rehomed multiple times, leading her to various places in the county and eventually to Cincinnati.

Once the dog warden found Sophie, Cincinnati Animal CARE was able to scan a microchip inside Sophie and discovered that she belonged to Jordan.

“Microchipping is the #1 way you can increase the odds if your pet gets lost. It is safe, painless, and permanent – a small chip the size of a grain of rice is inserted between the shoulder blades,” Cincinnati Animal CARE said. “Your pet will not even know it’s there, but it contains a unique code with all of the information needed to get your pet back home again. This is not a GPS tracker, it works more like a barcode.”

Cincinnati Animal CARE says Jordan is with a new trucking company that allows him to take his dog with him to work.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.