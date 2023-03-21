WATCH: Cincinnati police chief to discuss staffing shortages at City Hall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa A. Theetge will discuss the staffing shortages in the department during the City Council meeting at City Hall on Tuesday.

According to Theetge, the graduating class has decreased since 2014.

Cincinnati police past recruits. (Cincinnati police department)

Police used the current age and years of service of currently employed officers to estimate the total number of officers for every year up to 2029.

“It is assumed in this forecast that all officers who are at least 48 and have 25 years of service of are in their 1st year of DROP (Deferred Retirement Option Plan), if 48 and older and 26 years of service, then 2nd year of DROP and so on,” Theetge said.

Based on the timeline, there will be a massive decrease in officers between 2028 and 2029.

Total Cincinnati police forecast. (Cincinnati police department)

Officer Decrease Mitigation. (Cincinnati police department)

Theegte says that with a class size of 60, there will be a sharp decline between 2028 and 2029.

January 2024 + 60

January 2025 + 60

September 2025 + 60

May 2026 + 60

January 2027 + 60

September 2027 + 60

July 2028 + 60

May 2029 + 60

For their scenario to work, they would have to mitigate the 2029 problem by “going above the budgeted amount during previous years to account for the drop,” Theetge said.

“Current timeline for recruitment process averages between 7-9 months. It is critical that this timeframe is reduced through the implementation of strategic recruitment strategies, to meet the needs of more frequent academy classes,” Theegte said.

Over the last year, officers would get paid between $19 to $25 with at least a $2,000 bonus depending on prior law enforcement experience.

Police have also tried recruiting officers through social media campaigns, handing out business cards, apprenticeships/high school programming, etc.

