Cincinnati Public Schools faces $48M budget cut

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is facing $48 million in budget cuts for next year.

The district released its proposed changes to make this happen on its website.

At their meeting Monday night, the school board listened to feedback from parents, students and teachers.

The school board plans to discuss the proposed changes and budget cuts again at their April 10 meeting.

Residents will have another opportunity to voice their opinions.

Several who spoke out Monday night expressed concerns about the impact these budget cuts will have on Walnut Hills High School.

Sylvia Nelson has two children who attend the school.

She has “strong concerns” over what the district is planning to eliminate and how that will impact their education and other students.

One of her biggest worries is the district reducing cut-off scores to increase diversity at Walnut Hills High School, according to an email she sent to the school board that now has been widely circulated on social media.

This would, she wrote, “have the unfortunate effect of decreasing performance at Walnut Hills, as students who score below the required score tend to need more support which as I understand you are trying to cut resources from the schools.

“I respect that you would like to increase the number of African American students who qualify, but after reviewing the data from the Committee of Whole it is inconclusive that reducing the cut scores would increase the percentages of African Americans at Walnut Hills,” she wrote.

“In fact, it appears that out-of-district students (including AA) have higher pass rates than those within the district. This would suggest that steps need to be taken to educate students before they get to 6th grade to ensure that they have the skills to make the required score on the tests. What action are you taking to address education and learning gaps due to COVID across the district? What is your plan to address the fact that most CPS elementary schools have failing report cards?”

She’s also upset about other proposals to eliminate, according to her email:

Summer electives and summer recovery classes at Walnut Hills High School

On-site school activities over the summer except for summer school.

Staffing including school resource coordinators, the College Information Center and mental health specialists

Walnut Hills retention policy

Schedule E funds for Walnut Hills activities and sports

“Walnut Hills has a proven model for success in this district and should be learned from,” she wrote. “ In my opinion, the focus of improvement efforts across the district should be recovering the learning loss from COVID at the elementary level and bringing Iowa test score pass rates consistent with out-of-district scores.

“We should not be talking about lowering the standard for Walnut Hills entry but raising achievement levels across all schools such that Walnut is a choice for all CPS students. In times such as these resources are needed to ensure our students are set up for mental, physical, and social success.”

