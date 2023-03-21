Contests
Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky boy is dead after a freak accident.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill was playing basketball at his home in Corbin Monday evening when he got something to stand on so he could dunk the ball.

The coroner’s office says while Eli was doing that, the backboard came off the pole and fell on him, resulting in blunt trauma to his chest.

Eli was taken to UK Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.

