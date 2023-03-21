Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fairfield, taken to hospital

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at a busy intersection in Fairfield and taken to UC Health West Chester Hospital Tuesday morning, a police dispatcher confirms.

A passerby reported it at 6:43 a.m. at Ohio 4 and Woodridge Boulevard, she said.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped, she confirmed.

Fairfield police are investigating.

