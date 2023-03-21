Contests
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fairfield, taken to hospital

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Fairfield and taken to UC West Chester Hospital early Tuesday morning, a police dispatcher confirms.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at a busy intersection in Fairfield and taken to UC Health West Chester Hospital Tuesday morning, a police dispatcher confirms.

A passerby reported it at 6:43 a.m. at Ohio 4 and Woodridge Boulevard, she said.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped, she confirmed.

Fairfield police are investigating.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story as information develops.

