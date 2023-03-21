Plea hearing Thursday in deadly deputy-involved shooting

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A hearing will be held Thursday for someone to plead out to at least one charge in a Bill of Information related to a deadly shooting involving a Highland County deputy sheriff, court officials confirm.

The plea hearing is set for 1 p.m. before Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss.

It comes at the request of a special prosecutor at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office who was appointed last year to oversee the investigation, court officials say and court records show.

Richard Poulin, 58, was fatally shot by a Highland County deputy sheriff on July 17, 2022, after fleeing a traffic stop on Ohio 62 south of Hillsboro, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A pursuit ensued to an area near 5760 U.S. 62 and ended in the shooting, BCI’s spokesman, Steve Irwin, told FOX19 NOW last year.

Poulin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deputy who shot him has not been released.

State investigators identified Richard Poulin, 58, as the victim in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Highland County. (WXIX)

The judge’s staff said Tuesday they have no paperwork for the Bill of Information, the special prosecutor has it all.

They referred FOX19 NOW to Anthony Pierson, a senior assistant prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Pierson is the agency’s lead prosecutor in officer-involved critical incidents and shootings.

A Bill of Information is a waiver of indictment and agreement to prosecution in court.

People can voluntarily give up their rights to have the charge presented to the grand jury. This usually occurs in cases when a favorable plea agreement is reached.

Bodycam footage released to FOX19 NOW last year shows the deadly scene.

The footage was from an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper who arrived moments after the shooting occurred.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office asked BCI to investigate.

Shortly after the shooting, the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office requested a special prosecutor be appointed from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, county court records show.

FOX19 NOW has requested comment from a spokesman and spokeswoman at the Attorney General’s Office as well as a copy of BCI’s investigative report into the shooting.

We also reached out to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera for comment and asked for the deputy’s personnel file and other public records.

We will update this story once we hear back.

