Police searching for missing NKY teen last seen on St. Patrick’s Day

Ally Hopper
Ally Hopper(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 18-year-old Ally Hopper, of Union.

The sheriff’s office issued a Golden Alert for Hopper Monday night following her disappearance on St. Patrick’s Day.

The 18-year-old left her Union home in the early morning hours of March 17 without a phone but with a bag of clothes, authorities say. She also had a white Maltese dog named “Noel.”

Hopper is described as 5′1″ and 130 lbs. with blonde hair, blue eyes and scars on her arms and legs.

She was last seen wearing a St. Patrick’s Day shirt and possibly pearl jewelry.

Hopper is diagnosed with a disability and is currently without her medication, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office does not believe she has a car.

She may be in the Covington area.

If you have information on Hopper’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call 911 immediately.

