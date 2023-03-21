Contests
Puppy who would only eat chicken fingers is doing ‘much better’

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update to a heartwarming story we first told you about last week.

The Lexington Humane Society says a rescue puppy with parvo is improving.

The Humane Society says they struggled to get the puppy to eat anything.

“She wouldn’t eat the food that we gave her. We tried chicken, soft food, dry food, canned food and someone brought Wendy’s chicken nuggets, wouldn’t touch them,” said Meghan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society.

The black pit bull lab mix named Delilah was brought into the Humane Society for care.

After noticing Delilah was lethargic, caregivers discovered she had the parvovirus. The virus affects a dog’s gastrointestinal tract and is contagious to other dogs.

Delilah was only on IV fluids and meds, no solid foods, until one worker came up with an idea.

“on a whim, we went and got Raising Cane’s chicken fingers, and she woofed them down. She loved them!” Hawkins said. “So we’re like, ok, this gets her to eat, this keeps her energy up. We’re going to get some more cane’s chicken.”

And so they did. All it took was for one worker to think outside the chicken box.

“The next day, I think it got her appetite going. She was able to eat some actual dry puppy food, some canned puppy food,” Hwakins said.

Delilah is in isolation due to her virus but a dozen chicken fingers later; she’s on the mend.

Once Delilah is fully recovered, the Humane Society would like to reach out to Raising Cane’s for some type of promotion.

“We hope that we can team up with Cane’s, have a nice photo op, maybe send her home with some more chicken,” said Hawkins.

Once she’s fully recovered, Delilah will go back to her foster home, which they say will now be her “permanent home.”

Click here if you’d like to donate to Lexington Humane Society.

Delilah is doing much better.
Delilah is doing much better.(Lexington Humane Society)

