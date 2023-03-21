Shooting victim shows up at hospital in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a shooting victim showed up at Mercy Health - West Hospital in Green Township early Tuesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Law enforcement responded to the hospital off North Bend Road alongside eastbound Interstate 74 around 4:15 a.m.

The male says he was shot as he walked through North College Hill, dispatchers confirm.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

