Shooting victim shows up at hospital in Green Township

An investigation is underway after a shooting victim showed up at Mercy Health - West Hospital...
An investigation is underway after a shooting victim showed up at Mercy Health - West Hospital in Green Township early Tuesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a shooting victim showed up at Mercy Health - West Hospital in Green Township early Tuesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Law enforcement responded to the hospital off North Bend Road alongside eastbound Interstate 74 around 4:15 a.m.

The male says he was shot as he walked through North College Hill, dispatchers confirm.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

