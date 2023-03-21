Contests
Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign

The driver, who hit the sign urging people to report impaired drivers, was arrested for OVI,...
The driver, who hit the sign urging people to report impaired drivers, was arrested for OVI, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day after crashing into an impaired driver sign, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP’s Batavia post got a call for a reckless driver on State Route 32 last Friday, OSP tweeted.

A short time later, troopers arrived on scene to find the vehicle had crashed... and hit a “drug activity/impaired driver” sign.

The driver was arrested for OVI, according to OSP.

