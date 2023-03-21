Contests
Third person sentenced for deadly 2021 Clifton shooting

Kiara Davis, Franchez Rivers and Christopher Hisle have all been sentenced in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Kyree Sanders in March 2021.(WABI)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All three people have now been sentenced following their arrest in connection with a deadly 2021 shooting in Clifton.

Kiara Davis will spend two years in prison for aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office and the family of Kyree Sanders, according to court officials.

Sanders, who was 23 at the time, was shot and killed in March 2021 on Morrison Avenue.

The victim’s family said Sanders and the three defendants were friends, the bailiff explained. They claimed the shooting was over $2,000.

Following Sanders’ death, Cincinnati police said they arrested Davis, Franchez Rivers and Christopher Hisle in connection with the case.

Rivers pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and felonious, court officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in jail.

Hisle was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years in jail following his guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter and a weapons charge, the official said.

