Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Warming Up A Bit Tuesday, Rain Moves In Late Tuesday Night

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will warm up nicely during the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase by Tuesday evening. Rain will arrive overnight Tuesday and continue Wednesday early morning. There is another round of rain Wednesday afternoon. Warm weather is on tap Thursday but it will also be wet at times in the evening and into Friday morning.

Stronger storm could be possible on Thursday. Rain becomes heavy at times Friday evening and will end early Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals at this time look to be around 2-3″ in spots which could cause issues with high water.

We are watching Friday it could become a First Alert Weather Day. The weekend will be mainly dry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright
Cincinnati school board holds closed-door meeting amid superintendent controversy
Koby Roush's remains were found on March 11 by an outdoorsman in Gallia County, according to...
Human remains identified as man missing since 2020
Ally Hopper
NKY teen missing for 3 days found, sheriff’s office says
Michael L. McKinnis, 58, is facing one count each of misuse of credit cards, theft, and...
Former American Legion commander arrested, accused of stealing nearly $100K
Wahlburgers, founded by actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul, closed their...
Wahlburgers closes downtown Cincinnati restaurant after 5 years

Latest News

We’re in for another pretty day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.
Warming Up A Bit Tuesday, Rain Moves In Late Tuesday Night
First Alert Video Tuesday Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Cold, Flaky Monday
Overnight Forecast
Monday Late Forecast