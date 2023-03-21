Xavier professor performs CPR for first time in public to save life of man suffering from cardiac arrest mid-flight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Xavier professor performed CPR outside of a clinical setting for the first time to save the life of a man suffering cardiac arrest on a flight to West Palm Beach, FL March 5.

Dr. Edmond Hooker, an emergency physician, and longtime Xavier professor, was on the flight with his wife they heard frantic calls coming from behind them.

The man behind them was suffering from a heart attack.

Hooker says he rushed to the victim and saw that the victim was cyanotic-a condition where the victim would appear blue due to lack of oxygen in the blood.

“In this situation, there is no time to think — you just have to act,” said Hooker, director of Xavier’s Master of Health Services Administration (MHSA) program,” Hooker said.

Hooker explains that he dragged the man to the floor of the plane and worked with another physician on board to give hands-only CPR. This method of CPR is a type of CPR that solely on chest compressions for two minutes.

While preparing to apply a defibrillator, the victim regained his pulse and began to breathe, Hooker said.

Hooker states that by the time the pilot made an emergency landing, the man was talking when he arrived at the gate.

Hooker explains that instances like this one is why everyone should learn hands-only CPR.

“If no one starts CPR until EMS arrival, the patient has less than a 5% chance of survival,” Hooker said.

Hooker says he has trained thousands of students in CPR over the years.

