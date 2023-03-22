5 hospitalized when police chase ends in Mt. Healthy crash

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Five people including several juveniles are hospitalized right now after a police chase ended in a crash early Wednesday, Hamilton County dispatchers say.

The chase went through multiple communities before the fleeing vehicle wrecked off Hamilton Avenue near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway around 1:23 a.m.

It all started about 10 minutes earlier when someone called 911 and reported seeing suspicious people possibly breaking into cars in the 2400 block of Walden Glen Circle, according to dispatch.

The 911 caller gave a good description of the vehicle seeing leaving the area, a silver Kia, dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.

Springfield Twp officers spotted the Kia traveling down Hamilton Avenue, confirmed it was stolen, and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off and led them on a chase, according to dispatch.

Officers threw down so-called “stop sticks” on Hamilton Avenue near Meredith Drive to try to deflate the fleeing vehicle’s hires to bring it to a halt, but that tactic did not work, dispatchers say.

The Kia continued to flee but crashed minutes later in Mt. Healthy.

One person inside was trapped and two people bailed and ran off toward apartments nearby, but they were apprehended without further incident, dispatchers say.

All five people who in the vehicle, including juveniles, were taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, according to dispatch.

Police say they have minor injuries.

No officers were hurt.

At least one Springfield Township officer is at the hospital continuing to investigate.

Charges are expected but it’s not clear how many people will be arrested.

Springfield Township police haven’t responded yet to requests for an update.

FOX19 NOW will continue to try to reach them and update this story throughout the morning.

