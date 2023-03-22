Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home

Seven sheriff’s office employees filed the suit claiming, among other things, that Afroman invaded their privacy.
Afroman receiving money seized from him during the armed raid of his Adams County home last year.
Afroman receiving money seized from him during the armed raid of his Adams County home last year.(WXIX)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Seven members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office who raided George Foreman’s home last year are now suing him claiming, among other things, he invaded their privacy.

Four deputies, two sergeants and a detective are claiming Foreman (a.k.a. “Afroman”) took footage of their faces obtained during the raid and used it in music videos and social media posts without their consent, a misdemeanor violation under Ohio Revised Code.

They’re also suing on civil grounds, saying Foreman’s use of their faces (i.e. personas) in the videos and social media posts resulted in their “emotional distress, embarrassment, ridicule, loss of reputation and humiliation.”

The plaintiffs say they’re entitled to damages including all of Foreman’s profits from his use of the plaintiffs’ personas. That includes, according to the complaint, proceeds from the songs, music videos and live event tickets as well as the promotion of Foreman’s “Afroman” brand, under which he sells beer, marijuana, t-shirts and other merchandise.

They’re also asking for an injunction to take down all videos and posts containing their personas.

Cincinnati attorney Robert Klingler filed the suit in Adams County Common Pleas Court on March 13 against Foreman, his recording firm and a Texas-based media distribution company. Not every law enforcement officer involved in the raid is named as a plaintiff.

Foreman on Wednesday posted to Instagram promising to countersue “for the undeniable damage this had on my clients, family, career and property.”

The sheriff’s office conducted the armed raid of Foreman’s Adams County home last August. [Bodycam video]

Sheriff’s deputies acted on a warrant claiming probable cause existed that drugs and drug paraphernalia would be found on Foreman’s property and that trafficking and kidnapping had taken place there.

“They come up here with AR-15, traumatize my kids, destroyed my property, kick in my door, rip up and destroy my camera system,” he said in August.

The suspicions turned out to be unfounded. The Adams County Prosecutor’s Office said the raid failed to turn up probative criminal evidence, according to attorney Anna Castellini. No charges were ever filed.

In a bizarre turn of events unrelated to the civil suit, the sheriff’s office appeared to come up hundreds of dollars short returning cash seized from Foreman’s property. An independent investigation by Ohio BCI resolved the matter last month, concluding deputies had miscounted the money during the raid itself.

Months after the raid, Foreman published two songs referencing the raid: “Lemon Pound Cake” and “Will You Help Me Repair My Door.” He also published accompanying music videos that include footage of the raid from his home surveillance cameras as well as his wife’s cell phone.

The footage shows the faces of the seven plaintiffs, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint says Foreman also “created dozens of videos and images of Plaintiffs’ personas and posted them on various social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Snap Chat, TicTok and Instagram.”

The complaint specifically cites seven Instagram posts, all of which have since been deleted.

In one post, according to the complaint, Foreman allegedly congratulated a law enforcement officer involved in the raid: “Thank you for getting me 5.4 MILLION hits on TikTok I couldn’t have done it without you obviously! Congratulations again you’re famous for all the wrong reasons[...]”

The plaintiffs say they’ve been subjected to ridicule by people who saw Foreman’s posts and that the posts have made it “more dangerous” for them to carry out their duties. They also claim they’ve endured death threats “by anonymous members of the public who have seen some of Defendant’s above-described postings.”

The complaint claims Foreman continuously used the plaintiffs’ personas without their prior consent in a manner that is “willful, wanton, malicious” and shows “conscious or reckless disregard” for their rights.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koby Roush's remains were found on March 11 by an outdoorsman in Gallia County, according to...
Human remains identified as man missing since 2020
According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill was playing basketball at...
Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Nick Lachey, right, with his wife Vanessa Lachey watch the second half of an NBA basketball...
Cincinnati-native Nick Lachey ordered to AA and anger management, per report
Ally Hopper
NKY teen missing for 3 days found, sheriff’s office says
Jeppson's Malört
Notorious Chicago liquor coming to Cincinnati next month

Latest News

Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home
Left: Cincinnati Reds player-manager Pete Rose is congratulated by his teammates after he broke...
City working to save Cincinnati park where Pete Rose grew up playing baseball
Skyline Chili
Skyline bringing new chili parlor to CVG airport
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) plays during an NFL football game...
Report: Bengals listening to multiple offers for Jonah Williams