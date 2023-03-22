Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Amber Alert canceled, missing N.C. 3-year-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a missing three-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies said the boy was believed to be headed to Charlotte, N.C., with a 25-year-old woman.

Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koby Roush's remains were found on March 11 by an outdoorsman in Gallia County, according to...
Human remains identified as man missing since 2020
According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill was playing basketball at...
Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Nick Lachey, right, with his wife Vanessa Lachey watch the second half of an NBA basketball...
Cincinnati-native Nick Lachey ordered to AA and anger management, per report
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Ally Hopper
NKY teen missing for 3 days found, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Damage to a building is seen on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Montebello, Calif., after a...
Possible tornado near Los Angeles rips up building roofs
First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Jill Biden: It’s time for men to step up for women’s rights
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: Boy shoots 2 administrators at Denver high school
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
Henry Abrams was found guilty Wednesday of possession of a handgun by a felon, according to...
Convicted felon points gun at people in attempt to find marijuana: court docs