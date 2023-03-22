Contests
Arrest in Fifth Third Bank robbery inside Hyde Park Plaza Kroger

The suspect in a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the Fifth Third Bank in the Oakley Kroger at Hyde Park Plaza.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is under arrest on charges of robbing Fifth Third Bank inside the Kroger store at Hyde Park Plaza.

Derwin Gadson, 50, of Evanston is held on a robbery charge at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Derwin Gadson
Derwin Gadson(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Cincinnati police say he approached the teller inside the store on Paxton Avenue and demanded money last week and then ran off with an undetermined amount of cash.

According to an affidavit, he demanded $100 and $50 bills.

The teller feared he would hurt her and turned over the money, police wrote in the court document.

The car Gadson arrived in at the bank was identified on video, the affidavit continues.

“The driver of the car assisted in identifying (Gadson), along with tips from persons who worked with him,” police wrote in the sworn statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

