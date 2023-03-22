Arrest in Fifth Third Bank robbery inside Hyde Park Plaza Kroger

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is under arrest on charges of robbing Fifth Third Bank inside the Kroger store at Hyde Park Plaza.

Derwin Gadson, 50, of Evanston is held on a robbery charge at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Derwin Gadson (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Cincinnati police say he approached the teller inside the store on Paxton Avenue and demanded money last week and then ran off with an undetermined amount of cash.

According to an affidavit, he demanded $100 and $50 bills.

The teller feared he would hurt her and turned over the money, police wrote in the court document.

The car Gadson arrived in at the bank was identified on video, the affidavit continues.

“The driver of the car assisted in identifying (Gadson), along with tips from persons who worked with him,” police wrote in the sworn statement.

