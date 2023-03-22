Chick-fil-A coming to Great American Ball Park

Contests
Chick-fil-A is coming to Great American Ball Park.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds fans will now be able to enjoy some Chick-fil-A while taking in a game at Great American Ball Park this season.

Starting March 30 on Opening Day, a limited menu of Chick-fil-A items like the chicken sandwich, waffle potato chips and chocolate fudge brownies will be available at the Chick-fil-A kiosk near Gapper’s Alley behind section 118.

The menu will expand in May to include nuggets, spicy chicken sandwiches and waffle potato fries.

Also coming to GABP this season:

  • Cheeseburger Frybox – Hamburger topped with nacho cheese, iceberg lettuce, grilled onions, pickles and Thousand Island dressing. Served on French fries. Available at Frybox locations at Terrace-Level Section 139 and View-Level Section 534.
  • Redlegs Soft Serve – Vanilla ice cream with fruit punch Kool-Aid flavoring, choice of toppings and served in a miniature Cincinnati Reds helmet. Available in Scouts Alley.
  • The Big Cheese – All-beef burger topped with pimento cheese, bacon, crispy onions and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun. Available in Scouts Alley and Grill & Fry Stand at Section 415.
  • The Split Finger – Grilled, split Glier’s bratwurst topped with sauerkraut, bistro sauce and mustard. Served on a toasted Italian roll. Available in Scouts Alley, Grill & Fry Stand at Section 415 and Food Bar locations.
  • GABP Burger – Glier’s Goetta (a German sausage) topped with American cheese, cage-free over hard egg and bistro sauce. Served on a pretzel bun. Sold at Food Bar locations.
  • The Curve Ball – Veggie burger topped with iceberg lettuce, grilled onions, pickles and Thousand Island dressing. Served on a brioche bun. Sold in Scouts Alley and the Porkopolis Stand at Section 117.
  • Skyline Chili Nachos – Tortilla chips topped with Skyline Chili, nacho cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese. Available at the Skyline locations at Sections 115 and 418.
  • Goetta Pretzel Bites – Glier’s Goetta Bites and Mini Pretzel Bites topped with JTM Queso. Available in Scouts Alley.
  • Smoked Porkloin Sandwich – Smoked porkloin topped with pickled jalapenos, onions, cucumbers and barbecue sauce. Served on a brioche bun. Available at the Montgomery Inn Smokehouse.

