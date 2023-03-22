City working to save Cincinnati park where Pete Rose grew up playing baseball

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The distinctive pavilion at Charlie Hustle’s childhood baseball park will soon return to its former glory thanks to work from the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Boldface Park in Sedamsville has the unique distinction of being the place where Pete Rose, a 17-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion and baseball’s all-time hit king, spent his summers. Rose’s grandmother lived nearby, and Rose played in knothole baseball games at the park in his youth.

That was seven decades ago. Boldface Park, its defining structure, the limestone pavilion shelter, and the surrounding community of Sedamsville have seen significant changes since then.

The park at Fairbanks Avenue and US-50 was built in 1919. It lives under the jurisdiction of the CRC rather than the Cincinnati Parks Department,

The pavilion, according to city records, was used primarily as a support structure for the pool that once sat beside the baseball fields.

The pool and restroom facilities were removed in 2007. CRC repaired the roof in 2009-10, during which it discovered major additional repairs were needed. But there was no money for them, so the pavilion went uncared for, slipping further into decrepitude. The entire pavilion was fenced off from the public in 2018 due to safety concerns.

Cincinnati City Council, under the leadership of council member Jeff Cramerding, provided $1.3 million to the CRC last October to fund deferred maintenance on several sites, of which the CRC budgeted $350,000 for Boldface’s pavilion. Work began immediately after the commission filed an emergency request following an inspection.

The entire structure was shored up so “bad concrete” could be removed, and all stairs and walkways were replaced at a total cost of around $300,000. But the CRC determined the pavilion’s wings also needed $200,000 in repairs to salvage them. The alternative was demolition.

The CRC held public feedback sessions with Sedamsville residents, who decided to leave the decision to the city, according to City Manager Sheryl Long.

On March 10, the CRC dedicated the money from existing capital funds to save the wings and move forward with repairs. Future repairs will include waterproofing the entire structure and tick-pointing the exterior masonry.

“Thanks to this Council and CRC for prioritizing the maintenance of our historic public spaces,” council member Reggie Harris said Wednesday.

