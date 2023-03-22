Contests
Community rallies to replace vandalized doors at Northside church

‘Northside’s here, and we will be there for Northside as well.’
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The door of a century-old Northside church have been replaced after vandals damaged the previous set in January.

St. Boniface Church posted on social media about the incident after it happened on Jan. 22, and the donations began flooding in.

Paul Ebert, principal at St. Boniface School, says the episode of vandalism was frustrating. The church checked more than a dozen nearby surveillance cameras but could never find those responsible.

“They symbolize the stuff we care about and we’re passionate about,” he said of the doors. “So, when somebody comes and defaces that, you feel some type of way.”

Ebert says the church didn’t have enough time to cover the doors before the next Sunday morning church service, leaving the damage open for all to see.

“I think that was one of the things that really struck home, was that St. Boniface and Northside is such a sacred home for people,” he said.

Ebert says the doors were estimated to cost thousands of dollars to replace, which he admits the parish didn’t have at the time.

The church’s maintenance team painted a temporary coat to block the vandalism, but churchgoers noticed the door looked different. Once they found out what happened, they started donating money, and the church made a Facebook post that caught national attention and helped bring in the needed money.

“I think the best part about the donation effort was where it came from,” Ebert said. “We had it come in all the way from New York, then all around the neighborhood.”

St. Bonafice has been serving Northside and its surrounding areas for nearly 100 years through its school, food pantry, voucher programs and church services.

Ebert says he knew the church was a Northside staple but never knew they had such a strong support system in the community.

“Sadly, it does take things going wrong sometimes to remind us that we are together,” he said. “At least we can take stock in the fact of knowing that when things go wrong, Northside’s here, and we will be there for Northside as well.”

