Construction begins at Warren Co. development billed as ‘OTR in the suburbs’

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for The District at Deerfield in Warren County.

When completed, The District will include restaurants, retail space, entertainment destinations and a 120-unit high-end boutique apartment community, according to developer Silverman and Company, Inc.

The development has already attained state designations as a DORA and a community entertainment district.

“We are going to see a development come out of the ground that speaks to what the community wants,” said Deerfield Township Board of Trustees President Lelle Lutts Hedding. “As much as we love green space, we’ve saved an acre of greenspace inside of this development as a park that will be developed as all kinds of programming for the community, for the businesses, restaurants and entertainment district that this will become.”

Hundreds of apartments as well as a Mercy Health medical building and extensive streetscaping are already complete at the site between Mason-Montgomery Road and Wilkens Boulevard.

Two Over-the-Rhine restaurants, Bakersfield and The Eagle, will be featured in the new development.

Other tenants at The District will include Fifty West Brewing Co., which will open a sprawling entertainment space, and Pins Mechanical Co.

“We are taking the Over-the-Rhine experience and moving it to the suburbs,” Hedding said. “We’re moving it north because we know that our residents here in Deerfield will travel for great food, but why make them when you have the room right here to have a world-class entertainment district that is a walkable, livable thriving community here in Deerfield.”

Construction is expected to be complete at the end of 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.