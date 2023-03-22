Convicted felon points gun at people in attempt to find marijuana: court docs

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A convicted felon was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was accused of pointing a gun at people in an attempt to find marijuana.

Henry Abrams was found guilty Wednesday of possession of a handgun by a felon, according to court records from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. He was previously convicted on federal bank robbery charges, Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders told FOX19 NOW.

In May 2022, someone called 911 claiming Abrams was pointing a gun at them after he asked for marijuana, the records read. The person did not have any marijuana.

Court documents say the crime happened on Madison Avenue near 26th Street.

Officers responded to the 911 call and found Abrams an hour later on 16th Street and Madison Avenue, documents explain.

The officers’ are heard on their body camera asking Abrams if he had been drinking. He is heard on the video denying he had anything to drink.

After a series of questions, officers handcuff Abrams and put him in the back of the patrol car, the video shows.

One of the officers then search Abrams’ car and find the gun, the video shows.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Sanders says Abrams pointed the gun at at least three people that day in May.

“We had a call earlier of him trying to sell weed to someone that said no, and he pointed a gun at him,” Sanders explained. “Got p***** and pointed a gun at him.

Sanders says normally, a handgun by felon conviction is only five to 10 years, but the persistent felony offender enhancement makes it 10 to 20 years.

“Repeat felons are responsible for a disproportionate amount of crime, and jurors know it,” said Sanders. “They’re tired of it and it shows in their verdict.”

Abrams is in the Kenton County Jail awaiting to be transferred to prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.