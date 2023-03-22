Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap 6-year-old girl pleads insanity

Parents of a six-year-old say she was in the front yard in Hamilton when a man tried to kidnap...
Parents of a six-year-old say she was in the front yard in Hamilton when a man tried to kidnap her.(WXIX)
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man facing several charges including kidnapping and abduction is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, according to Butler County court records.

Deric McPherson, 33, is accused of attempting to kidnap a 6-year-old girl from the front yard of her home on Aug. 24. The incident was caught on camera.

The girl’s parents were inside the home at the time. She was throwing trash in the garbage when McPherson allegedly stopped on the sidewalk and made the attempt.

The 6-year-old screamed and got away.

Police arrested McPherson later the same day on charges of abduction and gross sexual imposition, court documents said at the time. On top of those charges, he was also indicted on an unlawful restraint charge, according to court records.

McPherson’s attorney filed for a motion to have his client evaluated for competency following his arrest.

The court determined the 33-year-old was incompetent to stand trial at that time, and the judge overseeing his case ordered him to undergo treatment that cannot last longer than one year.

Months later, following a second psychological evaluation, McPherson was found competent to stand trial. He now faces another forensic evaluation.

Trial competency and insanity pleas are different legal recourses.

The family of the child allegedly abducted offered the following statement Tuesday evening: “Our daughter has to suffer for the rest of her life, why shouldn’t he? He made the decision to do what he did, now he needs to pay. We will not stop fighting until he is behind bars for good.”

McPherson’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 24.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koby Roush's remains were found on March 11 by an outdoorsman in Gallia County, according to...
Human remains identified as man missing since 2020
Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright
Cincinnati school board holds closed-door meeting amid superintendent controversy
Ally Hopper
NKY teen missing for 3 days found, sheriff’s office says
According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill was playing basketball at...
Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Michael L. McKinnis, 58, is facing one count each of misuse of credit cards, theft, and...
Former American Legion commander arrested, accused of stealing nearly $100K

Latest News

Highland Heights City Council gets update on member accused of drug trafficking
Highland Heights City Council begins removal of member arrested on drug charges.
Fire generic
St. Bernard community lifts up family who lost their home to fire
Nick Lachey, right, with his wife Vanessa Lachey watch the second half of an NBA basketball...
Cincinnati-native Nick Lachey ordered to AA and anger management, per report
Kentucky General Assembly back in session
Kentucky bill aims to extend treatment window for firefighters with PTSD