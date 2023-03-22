Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap 6-year-old girl pleads insanity

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man facing several charges including kidnapping and abduction is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, according to Butler County court records.

Deric McPherson, 33, is accused of attempting to kidnap a 6-year-old girl from the front yard of her home on Aug. 24. The incident was caught on camera.

The girl’s parents were inside the home at the time. She was throwing trash in the garbage when McPherson allegedly stopped on the sidewalk and made the attempt.

The 6-year-old screamed and got away.

Police arrested McPherson later the same day on charges of abduction and gross sexual imposition, court documents said at the time. On top of those charges, he was also indicted on an unlawful restraint charge, according to court records.

McPherson’s attorney filed for a motion to have his client evaluated for competency following his arrest.

The court determined the 33-year-old was incompetent to stand trial at that time, and the judge overseeing his case ordered him to undergo treatment that cannot last longer than one year.

Months later, following a second psychological evaluation, McPherson was found competent to stand trial. He now faces another forensic evaluation.

Trial competency and insanity pleas are different legal recourses.

The family of the child allegedly abducted offered the following statement Tuesday evening: “Our daughter has to suffer for the rest of her life, why shouldn’t he? He made the decision to do what he did, now he needs to pay. We will not stop fighting until he is behind bars for good.”

McPherson’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 24.

