Here’s how to see a rare planetary alignment beginning Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Before March ends, stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts can view five planets aligning in a rare cosmic event.

Business Insider reported that Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars will align in the same sector in the night sky and form an arc alongside the moon between March 25-March 30.

According to Starwalk, the best day to view the “planet parade” is Tuesday, March 28.

Gary Swangin, manager of the Panther Academy Planetarium in Paterson, told the New Jersey Herald that Venus and Mars would be the easiest to detect without a telescope because Venus is “one of the brightest objects visible from Earth,” and Mars has a reddish-orange glow.

Swangin noted that Jupiter is also easy to spot because of its size.

However, Mercury will be nearly impossible to detect without “advanced technology” because of its close proximity to the sun, according to the New Jersey Herald. But depending on the date, Mercury will be the easiest to detect just after sunset or before dawn.

Starwalk recommends using binoculars or a telescope when trying to spot Uranus.

You can download Sky Tonight, a free stargazing app to help you get an accurate view of the sky from your location.

