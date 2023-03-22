Contests
Highland Heights City Council begins removal of member arrested on drug charges.

The first-time council member faces four counts including meth trafficking.
Highland Heights City Council gets update on member accused of drug trafficking
By Payton Marshall
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Highland Heights City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to begin the process of removing a member accused of drug trafficking and drug possession.

Edward Fessler, a first-time council member elected in January was charged late last month on four counts including trafficking meth and possession of LSD, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to court records.

Fessler is accused of regularly selling and buying drugs.

He has since bonded out of the Campbell County Detention Center. His case has been sent to a grand jury.

Highland Heights City Attorney Steve Franzen said earlier in March his office had given Fessler the option to resign.

Mayor Greg Meyers calls the arrest “very disappointing.”

“To have that happen and take the trust of the citizens of Highland Heights and just trash that whole trust...” Meyers said.

The removal process for a council member includes a public hearing. Meyers says the entire process could take up to 60 days.

