WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating a motorcycle crash in Whitewater Township, dispatchers confirm.

It was reported in the 5800 block of Lawrenceburg Road just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver was taken to a hospital, dispatchers confirm.

Deputies said they found the motorcycle, which they described as a 2022 black Yamaha, about 50 feet in the woodline.

