Motorcycle crash in Whitewater Township

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash in Whitewater Township...
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash in Whitewater Township that sent the driver to the hospital early Wednesday, dispatchers confirm.(Arizona's Family)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating a motorcycle crash in Whitewater Township, dispatchers confirm.

It was reported in the 5800 block of Lawrenceburg Road just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver was taken to a hospital, dispatchers confirm.

Deputies said they found the motorcycle, which they described as a 2022 black Yamaha, about 50 feet in the woodline.

FOX19 NOW is headed to the scene and will continue to follow this breaking story.

