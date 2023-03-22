Contests
Skyline bringing new chili parlor to CVG airport

Soon you’ll be able to crush that Skyline craving right after you land.
Skyline Chili brings back free Coney day
Skyline Chili(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - CVG is adding a little taste of home to its dining options.

Skyline Chili will move into the airport’s food court. The location is expected to be open later this year.

Skyline confirmed the news in a Facebook post Wednesday: “We can’t wait to be the last stop when you leave, and the first stop when you return at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport! 🎉”

Cincinnati’s beloved chili parlor will join Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Outback Steakhouse .

Gold Star also has a location at the food court.

