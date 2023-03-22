Skyline bringing new chili parlor to CVG airport

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - CVG is adding a little taste of home to its dining options.

Skyline Chili will move into the airport’s food court. The location is expected to be open later this year.

Skyline confirmed the news in a Facebook post Wednesday: “We can’t wait to be the last stop when you leave, and the first stop when you return at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport! 🎉”

Cincinnati’s beloved chili parlor will join Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Outback Steakhouse .

Gold Star also has a location at the food court.

