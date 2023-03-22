Springfield Township Police in search of robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - Springfield Township Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Saturday morning, according to an incident report.

Police were dispatched to a robbery in progress at the Fifth Third Bank in the 9000 block of Winton Road at approximately 9:45 a.m., the report said.

The report confirmed that a male suspect jumped over the counter and took cash from the cash drawers, and exited the front doors shortly before police arrived.

Police say the suspect was wearing all-black clothing and a black face mask.

Anyone with tips can call Springfield Township Police.

