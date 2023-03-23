Contests
5-year-old Xavier basketball fan meets favorite player in locker room

By Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Drew DeLotell is a five-year-old who is a huge Xavier University basketball fan.

After the Xavier and Butler game, he got one of his wishes answered - he met his favorite basketball player.

FOX19′s Tayler Davis has the story.

