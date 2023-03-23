Contests
Amber Alert issued for 2 young children taken from Zanesville, Ohio

By Brian Koster
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children taken from Zanesville Ohio Thursday.

According to the Ohio Amber Alert website, the children are 3-year-old Iszak Shamblin and 1-year-old Kale Clark both are missing from 531 Main Street in Zanesville.

Iszak has blonde hair, and blue eyes, is 3ft tall, and weighs 35 pounds he was last seen wearing a hunter green t-shirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Kale has brown hair and brown eyes is 1ft tall and weighs 23 pounds he was last seen wearing a blue Columbia coat, and a white onesie.

There is no information available on the suspect.

They were taken in a Silver/Tan 2008 Chevrolet Suburban, with a luggage rack, tinted windows, and a coloring book page in the back window.

The vehicle plate number is OH RP: HVZ6139.

Please contact Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455-0700 if seen the vehicle or children are seen.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest updates.

