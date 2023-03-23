Contests
Missing Texas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

FILE - An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Texas has been canceled after she was found safe, police said.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Police said a 13-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The alert has been canceled for Aubree Trainer.

The Azle Police Department said on Facebook that she was located but the investigation is still ongoing. No other information was provided.

The alert had stated a suspect was driving a white panel van with an unknown license plate number and last seen at the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.

