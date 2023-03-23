Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Baby gibbon gets potential surrogate family at the Zoo

Baby Kip is a six-month-old white-cheeked gibbon.
Baby Kip is a six-month-old white-cheeked gibbon.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A baby gibbon that arrived earlier this month from the Dallas Zoo is almost ready to move in with his “surrogate aunts” at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Six-month-old northern white-cheeked gibbon Kip will join two female buff-cheek gibbons who could potentially become his surrogate family, according to the Zoo’s communication director, Michelle Curley.

The teen gibbons Skittles and M&M would be first-time parents, but the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Program believe they would be a good match to care for baby Kip.

Skittles and M&M are two buff-cheeked gibbons.
Skittles and M&M are two buff-cheeked gibbons.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens)

“His mom and dad did not show interest in caring for him, so the Dallas Zoo primate team stepped in to provide essential round-the-clock care,” said Victoria McGee, Zoological Manager of Primates. “They remained optimistic that Kip would be able to reunite with his parents, but multiple reintroduction efforts were unfortunately not successful.”

Kip moved to the Zoo on March 7 near Skittles and M&M, interacting with them through a protective barrier.

The Zoo’s officials say he is being cared for around the clock by the Zoo’s animal professionals.

“We will continue to feed and care for Kip while encouraging interactions with the adult gibbons. It could be several more weeks before we do physical introductions, but we’re seeing positive behaviors and are hoping for a good outcome,” said McGee. “He’s taking bottles through the mesh, which he will still do after he joins the girls, and climbing around on the special gyms that the Zoo’s volunteer enrichment team built to encourage locomotion.”

For updates on Kip’s progress and when he will be able to receive visitors, follow the Zoo’s social media or visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afroman receiving money seized from him during the armed raid of his Adams County home last year.
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
John Carter (right) was allegedly the last person to see Katelyn Markham (left) alive and...
Fiancé of Katelyn Markham arrested for her murder, prosecutor says
Koby Roush's remains were found on March 11 by an outdoorsman in Gallia County, according to...
Human remains identified as man missing since 2020
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Nick Lachey, right, with his wife Vanessa Lachey watch the second half of an NBA basketball...
Cincinnati-native Nick Lachey ordered to AA and anger management, per report

Latest News

Cincinnati police say Thomas Kirkland, 41, was arrested for the Feb. 21 murder of Terrance...
Man arrested in Las Vegas for Avondale homicide, police say
Cincinnati Reds fan Cole Murray, left, wears a paper bag on his head during the Reds' Friday...
Reds among MLB’s least valuable teams in 2023, per Forbes
John Carter mug shot at the Butler County Jail.
Secret murder indictment unsealed in Katelyn Markham case
Highlighting female run business women's history month
Highlighting female run business women's history month