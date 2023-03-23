Contests
Bengals on short list of teams for former Ohio Star Ezekiel Elliott, per report

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff...
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are among a list of three teams being considered by former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The tweet from the NFL insider says Elliott is considering the Bengals, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

Elliott, who was a star at the Ohio State University, was released by Dallas on March 15.

The Bengals lost running back Samaje Perine in free agency to the Denver Broncos.

