Bengals on short list of teams for former Ohio Star Ezekiel Elliott, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are among a list of three teams being considered by former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The tweet from the NFL insider says Elliott is considering the Bengals, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

Zeke possibly to the #Bengals is in play https://t.co/CDhhLQSTQK — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 23, 2023

Elliott, who was a star at the Ohio State University, was released by Dallas on March 15.

The Bengals lost running back Samaje Perine in free agency to the Denver Broncos.

