Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

College students say they are struggling with stress, study says

FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.
FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some U.S. college students say they’re having trouble coping with their class loads.

According to a study from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation, two out of every five undergraduates say they often have emotional stress issues.

More than 40% of those who responded say they thought about dropping out of school because of their problems.

Researchers also say that the number of college students who say they suffer from anxiety and depression has been on the rise for years and that it’s been increasing more steadily since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings are based on 12,000 men and women who had yet to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afroman receiving money seized from him during the armed raid of his Adams County home last year.
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
John Carter (right) was allegedly the last person to see Katelyn Markham (left) alive and...
Fiancé of Katelyn Markham arrested for her murder, prosecutor says
Koby Roush's remains were found on March 11 by an outdoorsman in Gallia County, according to...
Human remains identified as man missing since 2020
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Nick Lachey, right, with his wife Vanessa Lachey watch the second half of an NBA basketball...
Cincinnati-native Nick Lachey ordered to AA and anger management, per report

Latest News

Parents outraged, alleging school bus driver held kids hostage
Parents outraged alleging school bus driver held kids hostage
John Carter’s secret March 13 indictment was just unsealed and it reveals new details about why...
Secret murder indictment unsealed in Katelyn Markham case
Photos posted by FDNY show the sewer tunnel where a group of boys were rescued.
Images: Boys rescued from Staten Island sewer system
Kairsten Watson, the mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan, talks about the slaying.
Mother of child killed on what her daughter could have been thinking
Parents outraged, alleging school bus driver held kids hostage
Parents outraged, alleging school bus driver held kids hostage