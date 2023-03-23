Contests
Fairfield girl surprised with trip to Disney World surrounded by family, classmates

Bryttan Cain was forced to leave school two years ago due to a cancer diagnosis. Her classmates made sure the reunion was one she would never forget.
Bryttan Cain
Bryttan Cain(Provided)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Fairfield girl is getting her wish granted to go to Disney World thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Bryttan Cain, an 8th-grade student at Crossroads Middle School, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in December 2020.

The diagnosis forced her to leave school. But on Thursday, Bryttan got the surprise of a lifetime surrounded by family in the school’s gym as her classmates cheered her name.

It was a reunion for the storybooks.

“All my mom said was, ‘I have a surprise for you, that’s all I’m telling you,’ and that’s all she said,” Bryttan recalled.

Bryttan is currently taking a break from chemotherapy because her tumor hasn’t shown growth in recent MRIs, according to her mother, Amanda Fiorini.

“We are hoping her mutation is maybe done growing,” Fiorini said. “It’s a low grade, and she’s just trying to get back on he feet.”

Bryttan has always wanted to go to Disney World. Now she’ll be going on her birthday, April 17.

Her best friends, family and classmates put on the rally to make sure she wouldn’t forget the special moment.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to get Bryttan back into the school, and also for some of the students to see her,” Fiorini shared.

Fiorini says it’s been an emotional roller coaster for the family, making the smile on Bryttan’s face Thursday afternoon that much more meaningful.

“I’m really hoping that once she gets on her feet—life will never be normal again—but I’m hoping maybe we can find some more normalcy for her,” she said.

If Bryttan cancer continues its current trajectory, Fiorini hopes her daughter can make it inside the classroom to start her freshman year.

