Female hit by train in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester police and fire crews are on the scene working to rescue a female who was struck by a train early Thursday, a township spokeswoman says.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Union Centre Boulevard railroad overpass near Firebird Drive, west of Ohio 747.

Initial emergency communication reports indicate the female is trapped but is alert and talking.

