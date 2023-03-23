FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, strong winds on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The morning commute has a few showers in the area, but rain builds in Thursday afternoon and evening and it could be heavy in spots during the middle and late evening hours.

With thin spots in the cloud cover the surge of warm, moist air will push afternoon temperatures into the low 70s Thursday afternoon and winds will gust to 40 mph. We could see a few isolated, strong thunderstorms in the area, mainly north of town, from noon into the early evening.

Thursday late afternoon and evening will see rain increase in intensity and coverage and Thursday starts the string of three First Alert Weather Days in a row.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area from 8PM Thursday until 2PM Saturday.

At this point models look to be coming into focus on rainfall totals from 2″ to 3″ with a few spots closing in on 4″. Heavy rain ends before dawn Saturday and a few showers will be in the area as the rain tapers off and ends early Saturday afternoon. The threat of flooding comes to an end by noon Saturday.

Wind gusts could exceed 55mph Saturday afternoon leading to tree damage, downed powerlines and power outage Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.